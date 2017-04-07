search
Friday, April 7, 2017 - 3:00am
Pregnancy modifies a woman’s body, but what about her brain? In today's Academic Minute, Oscar Vilarroya of the Autonomous University of Barcelona examines whether pregnancy leads to changes in how a woman thinks. Vilarroya is an associate professor of psychiatry at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
