Academic Minute
Pregnancy and the Brain
Friday, April 7, 2017 - 3:00am

Pregnancy modifies a woman’s body, but what about her brain? In today's Academic Minute, Oscar Vilarroya of the Autonomous University of Barcelona examines whether pregnancy leads to changes in how a woman thinks. Vilarroya is an associate professor of psychiatry at Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Download Episode (1.72 MB)

Get the Daily News Update by email every weekday »

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top