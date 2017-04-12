Academic Minute
Benefits of Bilingualism
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 3:00am

The benefits of bilingualism are more than once thought. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Montreal's Ana Inés Ansaldo explores these benefits and how they can help us improve ourselves. Ansaldo is an associate professor in the school of speech-language pathology and audiology at Montreal. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Download Episode (2.86 MB)

