Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 3:00am
We’ve all heard of gold rush prospectors, but how about bio prospectors? In today's Academic Minute, Jeffrey Gardner of the University of Maryland Baltimore County examines how we can find better ways to make the products we use today. Gardner is an assistant professor in the department of biological sciences at UMBC. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
