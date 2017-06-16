Academic Minute
Who Benefits From Practicing Religion?
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 3:00am

Religious practice can lead to lower depression for some, but what about the nonreligious? In today's Academic Minute, Touro College's Steven Pirutinsky examines whether the nonreligious would benefit from religious practice. Pirutinsky is an assistant professor in Touro's graduate school of social work. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Download Episode (2.29 MB)

