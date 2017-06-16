search
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 3:00am
Religious practice can lead to lower depression for some, but what about the nonreligious? In today's Academic Minute, Touro College's Steven Pirutinsky examines whether the nonreligious would benefit from religious practice. Pirutinsky is an assistant professor in Touro's graduate school of social work. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Please review our commenting policy here.