Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 3:00am
Some of us can get tired of a song quickly, while others listen over and over again. In today's Academic Minute, Noelle Nelson of the University of Kansas examines whether working memory can help decide whether we get tired of something in a hurry or not at all. Nelson is an assistant professor of marketing and consumer behavior at the School of Business at Kansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
