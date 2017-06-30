search
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 3:00am
Do weekend warriors get the same health benefits as people who work out regularly? In today's Academic Minute, George Washington University's Hannah Arem discusses this question. Arem is an assistant professor of epidemiology biostatistics at George Washington's Milken Institute School of Public Health. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
