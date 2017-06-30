Academic Minute
Weekend Warriors
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 3:00am

Do weekend warriors get the same health benefits as people who work out regularly? In today's Academic Minute, George Washington University's Hannah Arem discusses this question. Arem is an assistant professor of epidemiology biostatistics at George Washington's Milken Institute School of Public Health. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Download Episode (1.72 MB)

Get the Daily News Update by email every weekday »

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top