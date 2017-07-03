The Pulse
The Pulse: Jim Cooper of Maplesoft
Monday, July 3, 2017 - 3:00am

This month's edition of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Jim Cooper, CEO of Maplesoft, which produces Möbius, a comprehensive online course ware environment focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The conversation, with the Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, explores the platform, adaptive and customized learning, and the use of analytics, among other topics.

Download Episode (33.66 MB)

Get the Daily News Update by email every weekday »

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top