search
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 3:00am
Advertisements are more pervasive than ever. In today's Academic Minute, the University at Buffalo's Mark Bartholomew discusses advertisements and the First Amendment. Bartholomew is a professor of law at Buffalo's School of Law and author of Adcreep: The Case Against Modern Marketing (Stanford University Press). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Please review our commenting policy here.