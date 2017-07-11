Academic Minute
Free Speech and Advertising
Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 3:00am

Advertisements are more pervasive than ever. In today's Academic Minute, the University at Buffalo's Mark Bartholomew discusses advertisements and the First Amendment. Bartholomew is a professor of law at Buffalo's School of Law and author of Adcreep: The Case Against Modern Marketing (Stanford University Press). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

