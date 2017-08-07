search
Monday, August 7, 2017 - 3:00am
Muscle decay happens to the best of us as we age, but what if we could delay the inevitable? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Rochester's Joseph Chakkalakal looks into a possible new treatment to keep us stronger, longer. Chakkalakal is an assistant professor in the department of orthopedics at Rochester. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
