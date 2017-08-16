search
Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 3:00am
Climate change doesn’t always happen over a long period of time. In today's Academic Minute, Vanderbilt University's Jessica Oster looks underground for evidence of an abrupt change to the world’s weather. Oster is an assistant professor in Vanderbilt's department of earth and environmental sciences. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
