Academic Minute
Gig Work
Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 3:00am

Temporary workers are playing a bigger part in our economy. In today's Academic Minute, part of Jobs Week, the University of Massachusetts Lowell's Kimberly Merriman examines gig work and why it’s increasing. Merriman is an associate professor in the department of management at UMass Lowell. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

