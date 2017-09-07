Academic Minute
Wage Gap
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 3:00am

Do women negotiate for higher salaries at the same rate as men? In today's Academic Minute, part of Jobs Week on the program, the University of Massachusetts Lowell's Kacey Beddoes discusses whether the answer -- or only the perceived answer -- matters. Beddoes is an assistant professor of sociology at UMass Lowell. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top