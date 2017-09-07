search
Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 3:00am
Do women negotiate for higher salaries at the same rate as men? In today's Academic Minute, part of Jobs Week on the program, the University of Massachusetts Lowell's Kacey Beddoes discusses whether the answer -- or only the perceived answer -- matters. Beddoes is an assistant professor of sociology at UMass Lowell. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
