Friday, September 8, 2017 - 3:00am
We hear a lot of negative news about labor unions. In today's Academic Minute, part of Jobs Week, North Carolina State University's David Zonderman discusses how labor unions came to flourish and whether they should play an important part of our future. Zonderman is a professor of history at North Carolina State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
