Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 3:00am
How can we better educate college athletes? In today's Academic Minute, part of Back to School Week, the University of North Georgia's J. Michael Rifenburg examines how to use their minds in the classroom as they do on the field. Rifenburg is an associate professor of English at North Georgia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
