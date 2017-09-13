search
Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 3:00am
The path to success for college students is a well-traveled one -- graduate and find a good-paying job. In today's Academic Minute, part of Back to School Week, Montana State University's Tricia Seifert explores whether a different path might be needed in the future. Seifert is an associate professor of adult and higher education at Montana State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
