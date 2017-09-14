Academic Minute
Design Thinking
Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 3:00am

What is missing from a liberal arts education? In today's Academic Minute, part of Back to School Week, Governors State University's Ned Laff examines how a different kind of thinking can transform how this education is perceived in our society. Laff is director of the Center for the Junior Year and teaching faculty at Governors State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

