Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 3:00am
What is missing from a liberal arts education? In today's Academic Minute, part of Back to School Week, Governors State University's Ned Laff examines how a different kind of thinking can transform how this education is perceived in our society. Laff is director of the Center for the Junior Year and teaching faculty at Governors State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
