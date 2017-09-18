search
Monday, September 18, 2017 - 3:00am
Engaged fathers lead to better children, so how do we make this more of a reality? In today's Academic Minute, part of Parenting Week, Brigham Young University's Kevin Shafer explores which work policies and societal changes could help build better families. Shafer is an assistant professor in BYU's School of Social Work. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
