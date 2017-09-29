Academic Minute
Disaster Preparedness
Friday, September 29, 2017 - 3:00am

Disaster preparedness is often lacking. In today’s Academic Minute, Lawrence University’s Peter Neal Peregrine examines whether greater local governance and political participation promote more resilience after a catastrophe. Peregrine is a professor of anthropology and museum studies at Lawrence. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Download Episode (4.58 MB)

