Academic Minute
Discovering Rivers and Lakes in Frozen Antarctica
Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 3:00am

There is still a lot to learn about how climate change will affect the world. In today's Academic Minute, part of Climate Change Week, Columbia University's Jonathan Kingslake explores how meltwater may affect the Antarctic ice sheet and make the sea level rise. Kingslake is an assistant professor in the department of earth and environmental sciences at Columbia. A transcript of this podcast may be found here.

Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top