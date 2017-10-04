search
Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 3:00am
There is still a lot to learn about how climate change will affect the world. In today's Academic Minute, part of Climate Change Week, Columbia University's Jonathan Kingslake explores how meltwater may affect the Antarctic ice sheet and make the sea level rise. Kingslake is an assistant professor in the department of earth and environmental sciences at Columbia. A transcript of this podcast may be found here.
