search
Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 3:00am
There is a new reason to be worried about rising seas. In today's Academic Minute, part of Climate Change Week, the University of Missouri's John Huntley explores why parasites from the past may be a problem of the future. Huntley is an assistant professor in the department of geological sciences at Missouri. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Please review our commenting policy here.