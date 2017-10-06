search
Friday, October 6, 2017 - 3:00am
On this Student Spotlight: Will climate change affect aviation’s future? In today's Academic Minute, part of Climate Change Week, Columbia University's Ethan Coffel determines whether a warmer planet means fewer chances to fly. Coffel is a fifth-year Ph.D. student in earth and environmental sciences at Columbia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Please review our commenting policy here.