Friday, October 20, 2017 - 3:00am
Lesbian, gay and transgender students are at high risk for bullying. In today's Academic Minute, New York Institute of Technology's Dan Cinotti discusses how schools can foster a different mind-set among students. Cinotti is an assistant professor in the department of school counseling at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
