The Pulse
The Pulse: StudyTree
Friday, October 27, 2017 - 3:00am

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Ethan Keiser, CEO of StudyTree, a mobile "personal assistant" focused on students' academic performance. In the interview with the Pulse's host, Rodney B. Murray, Keiser explains how the app uses artificial intelligence to analyze students’ grades and behavioral patterns to construct customized recommendations. 

Download Episode (31.61 MB)

