Deep Brain Stimulation Affects Personality
Monday, November 6, 2017 - 3:00am

Is your consciousness just neural functioning like the rest of your body? In today's Academic Minute, Dartmouth College's Adina Roskies examines this question. Roskies is the Helman Family Distinguished Professor, professor of philosophy and chair of the cognitive science program at Dartmouth. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Download Episode (2.29 MB)

