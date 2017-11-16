search
Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 3:00am
It’s time to cultivate a growth mindset. In today's Academic Minute, California State University at Fullerton's Ioakim Boutakidis examines why mindset is more important than grit for student success. Boutakidis is an associate professor of child and adolescent studies at Cal State Fullerton, A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
