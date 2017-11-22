Academic Minute
Dark Reactions
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 3:00am

Hiding your failures is common but may not beneficial if you’re a scientist. In today's Academic Minute, Haverford College's Joshua Schrier explores dark reactions and what the failures of an experiment can teach us. Schrier is an associate professor of chemistry and department chair at Haverford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top