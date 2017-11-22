search
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 3:00am
Hiding your failures is common but may not beneficial if you’re a scientist. In today's Academic Minute, Haverford College's Joshua Schrier explores dark reactions and what the failures of an experiment can teach us. Schrier is an associate professor of chemistry and department chair at Haverford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Please review our commenting policy here.