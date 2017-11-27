search
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 3:00am
U.S. military bases abroad are not always welcomed by the local population. In today's Academic Minute, Connecticut College's Dustin Wright examines why some Asian nations are fearful about having the U.S. military on their soil. Wright is a visiting assistant professor of history at Connecticut College. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
