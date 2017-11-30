search
Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 7:38am
Can technology help cut down on construction accidents? In today's Academic Minute, California State University East Bay's Reza Akhavian discusses how data from smart technology looks to stop injuries and save money during building. Akhavian is an assistant professor of construction management in the school of engineering at Cal State East Bay. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
