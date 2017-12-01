search
Friday, December 1, 2017 - 3:00am
Planetary history can hold keys to preserving species when the climate changes. In today's Academic Minute, Haverford College's Jonathan Wilson examines how plant fossils can help current plants survive for generations. Wilson is an assistant professor of biology and environmental studies at Haverford. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
