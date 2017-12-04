search
Artists of the future can look to the past to explore how to speak out against war. In today's Academic Minute, part of Whitworth University Week, Whitworth's Casey Andrews discusses how writers between World Wars I and II tried to bring peace through their art. Andrews is an associate professor of English at Whitworth. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
