Student Speech Rights
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 3:00am

What speech rights do students have while on campus? In today's Academic Minute, part of Whitworth University Week, Erica Salkin explores whether schools can do a better job at communicating what students can and cannot say at school. Salkin is an associate professor of communication studies at Whitworth. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

