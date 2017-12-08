search
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 3:00am
Are you a healthy person? In today's Academic Minute, part of Whitworth University Week, Elizabeth Abbey examines how complicated the answer to this question can be and how many sources the answer may come from (including the spiritual). Abbey is an assistant professor of health sciences at Whitworth. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
