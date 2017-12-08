Academic Minute
Pastors and Health
Friday, December 8, 2017 - 3:00am

Are you a healthy person? In today's Academic Minute, part of Whitworth University Week, Elizabeth Abbey examines how complicated the answer to this question can be and how many sources the answer may come from (including the spiritual). Abbey is an assistant professor of health sciences at Whitworth. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top