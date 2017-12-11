Academic Minute
Quantum Supremacy
Monday, December 11, 2017 - 3:00am

A new, more secure computer is on the way to protect our most sensitive data. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Maryland Baltimore County's Sebastian Deffner explores quantum supremacy and how it could keep our data safe in the future. Deffner is an assistant professor of physics at UMBC. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

