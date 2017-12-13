search
Wednesday, December 13, 2017 - 3:00am
Are government employees treated differently by the movies than in popular opinion? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Dayton's Michelle Pautz discusses how bureaucrats are shown in a different light in the dark of the theater. Pautz is an associate professor of political science at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
