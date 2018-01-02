Academic Minute
What Is The Polar Vortex?
Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 3:00am

It’s time again for the polar vortex to invade the U.S. and the news. In today's Academic Minute, the University at Albany's Andrea Lang explores what the polar vortex is and why it keeps making us bundle up during the winter months. Lang is an assistant professor of atmospheric and environmental sciences at Albany. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

