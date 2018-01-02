Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - 3:00am
It’s time again for the polar vortex to invade the U.S. and the news. In today's Academic Minute, the University at Albany's Andrea Lang explores what the polar vortex is and why it keeps making us bundle up during the winter months. Lang is an assistant professor of atmospheric and environmental sciences at Albany. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Please review our commenting policy here.