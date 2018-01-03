The Pulse
The Pulse: Accessibility and Translation
Wednesday, January 3, 2018 - 3:00am

This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features a conversation with Calvin Shum, CEO of Lovoco, whose speech and translation technologies include bilingual subtitling. In the interview, Shum discusses applications for making live and recorded lectures more accessible, among other things. Here are transcripts of the podcast (in English and German).

Audio icon Download Episode (25.81 MB)

