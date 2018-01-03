Wednesday, January 3, 2018 - 3:00am
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features a conversation with Calvin Shum, CEO of Lovoco, whose speech and translation technologies include bilingual subtitling. In the interview, Shum discusses applications for making live and recorded lectures more accessible, among other things. Here are transcripts of the podcast (in English and German).
Topics
