Wednesday, January 3, 2018 - 3:00am
The U.S. and the U.K. have enjoyed a strong relationship for centuries. In today's Academic Minute, Ray Raymond of the State University of New York Ulster explains the reasons for keeping such close ties with our friends across the pond. Raymond is a professor of government and history at SUNY Ulster. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
