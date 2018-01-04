Thursday, January 4, 2018 - 3:00am
Sexual harassment can have many forms. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Maryland's Ashwini Tambe examines why we should not lump everything together into one category. Tambe is an associate professor in the department of women’s studies at Maryland. A transcript of this podcast can be found here. (Warning: This segment includes a frank discussion about sexual misconduct some listeners may find upsetting.)
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Please review our commenting policy here.