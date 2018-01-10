Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - 3:00am
Learning a second language can be important for the future. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Washington's Naja Ferjan Ramirez examines how learning from a very young age can have many advantages. Ramirez is a research scientist at Washington's Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
