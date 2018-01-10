Academic Minute
Building Bilingual Brains
Wednesday, January 10, 2018 - 3:00am

Learning a second language can be important for the future. In today's Academic Minute, the University of Washington's Naja Ferjan Ramirez examines how learning from a very young age can have many advantages. Ramirez is a research scientist at Washington's Institute for Learning and Brain Sciences. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top