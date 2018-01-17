Academic Minute
Engineering Living Tissue for Transplantation
Wednesday, January 17, 2018 - 3:00am

Can we make human organs in the lab? In today's Academic Minute, part of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute week on the Academic Minute, Pankaj Karande explores new ways that science is pushing the boundaries to fill the organ-donor gap. Karande is an assistant professor of chemical and biological engineering at RPI. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

