Employee Empowerment, Corporate Change
Friday, January 26, 2018 - 3:00am

The larger a company gets, the more problems arise. In today's Academic Minute, New York Institute of Technology's Radoslaw Nowak discusses empowering employees on the front lines to make sure the company keeps running smoothly. Nowak is an assistant professor of HR management and labor relations at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

