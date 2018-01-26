The Pulse
In this month's episode of the Pulse podcast, Rodney B. Murray discusses USciences eLearning 3.0, the conference his institution, the University of the Sciences, is holding March 7. Murray, host of The Pulse, shares the conference's history and the highlights of this year's agenda, including a keynote from Bryan Alexander and a panel on the future of higher education.

