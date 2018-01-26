Friday, January 26, 2018 - 3:00am
In this month's episode of the Pulse podcast, Rodney B. Murray discusses USciences eLearning 3.0, the conference his institution, the University of the Sciences, is holding March 7. Murray, host of The Pulse, shares the conference's history and the highlights of this year's agenda, including a keynote from Bryan Alexander and a panel on the future of higher education.
Topics
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Please review our commenting policy here.