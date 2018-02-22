Academic Minute
Schizophrenia and Early Brain Development

Schizophrenia may develop much early than previously thought. In today's Academic Minute, the University at Buffalo's Michael Stachowiak discusses new findings that show the early stages of pregnancy as the starting point. Stachowiak is a professor in the department of pathology and anatomical sciences at Buffalo, part of the State University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

