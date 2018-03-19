“You are what you eat” just got more prophetic. In today's Academic Minute, the University at Buffalo's Jack Tseng examines how the shape of your head might be determined by what goes in your mouth. Tseng is an assistant professor in the department of pathology and anatomical sciences at Buffalo, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
