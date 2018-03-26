Academic Minute
Bipartisanship During Watergate

Bipartisanship during a crisis seems unlikely in today’s political climate. In today's Academic Minute, Cornell University's Joseph Fins details a situation from the past that shows how leaders can work together in tough times. Fins is the E. William Davis Jr. M.D. Professor of Medical Ethics and chief of the Division of Medical Ethics at Weill Cornell Medical College. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (5.72 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 

Please review our commenting policy here.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top