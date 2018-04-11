Academic Minute
Searching for Life in Space Using Methane

Have we been looking for aliens using the wrong parameters? In today's Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, the University of Washington's Joshua Krissansen-Totton explains why searching for just oxygen among the cosmos might not lead us to E.T. Krissansen-Totton is a graduate student in the department of earth and space sciences at Washington. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

