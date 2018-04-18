To help future employers manage a global work force, start with students. In today's Academic Minute, part of Purdue University Week, Pamala Morris examines how teaching students strong intercultural skills can help them bridge gaps in their future careers. Morris is a professor of youth development and agriculture education at Purdue. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.
