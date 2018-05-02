Academic Minute
Workplace Communications

Does the gender of an employee play a role in the outcome of a public relations campaign? In today's Academic Minute, Amelia Reigstad of the University of Wisconsin River Falls explores whether personality traits rather than gender can make the biggest difference. Reigstad is a visiting assistant professor in marketing communications at UW River Falls. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

