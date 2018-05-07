Academic Minute
The Art and Science of Casting

There’s an art and a science to casting your favorite movie roles. In today's Academic Minute, Stony Brook University's Amy Cook discusses how casting that goes beyond our expectations can bring new narratives to the forefront. Cook is an associate professor in English and theater arts at Stony Brook, part of the State University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

