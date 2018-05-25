Academic Minute
Information Avoidance

When making a decision, do you follow your heart or your head? In today's Academic Minute, Cornell University's Kaitlin Woolley explores how information avoidance can influence how you make your decisions. Woolley is an assistant professor of marketing at Cornell's SC Johnson College of Business. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

